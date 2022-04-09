WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

1219 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Hudson River At Fort Edward.

* WHEN...Until this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Minor flood stage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 11:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 26.3 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 11:45 PM EDT Friday was 26.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river is cresting at 26.3 feet and will fall

below flood stage after sunrise this morning.

- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Hudson River

Fort Edward

Flood Stage: 26.0

Observed Stage at Fri 11:45 pm: 26.3

Forecast:

Sat 2 am 26.3

Sat 8 am 25.9

Sat 2 pm 25.5

Sat 8 pm 25.1

Sun 2 am 24.7

Sun 8 am 24.5

Sun 2 pm 24.3

Sun 8 pm 24.1

Mon 2 am 23.9

Mon 8 am 23.7

Mon 2 pm 23.6

Mon 8 pm 23.4

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather