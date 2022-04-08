WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

124 PM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Schoharie Creek At Breakabeen.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1:01 PM EDT Friday the stage was 10.8 feet and falling.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.8 feet Monday

morning.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Schoharie Creek

Breakabeen

Flood Stage: 11.0

Observed Stage at Fri 1 pm: 10.8

Forecast:

Fri 2 pm 10.7

Fri 8 pm 9.1

Sat 2 am 7.0

Sat 8 am 5.9

Sat 2 pm 5.5

Sat 8 pm 5.3

Sun 2 am 5.2

Sun 8 am 4.9

Sun 2 pm 4.5

Sun 8 pm 4.2

Mon 2 am 4.0

Mon 8 am 3.8

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather