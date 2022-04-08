WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Albany NY 819 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Hudson River At Hadley. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, water reaches minor flood stage and overflows into low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 11.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 14.3 feet. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.3 feet on 03\/25\/1979. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Hudson River Hadley Flood Stage: 14.0 Observed Stage at Fri 7 am: 11.7 Forecast: Fri 2 pm 14.3 Fri 8 pm 14.3 Sat 2 am 13.7 Sat 8 am 13.2 Sat 2 pm 12.6 Sat 8 pm 12.2 Sun 2 am 11.8 Sun 8 am 11.4 Sun 2 pm 11.0 Sun 8 pm 10.5 Mon 2 am 10.1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather