FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Albany NY 442 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Hudson River At Troy. * WHEN...From this morning to late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, Water floods onto the Mohawk Wharf in the Village of Waterford. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 19.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 22.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 21.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.5 feet on 05\/05\/1972. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Hudson River Troy Flood Stage: 21.5 Observed Stage at Fri 4 am: 19.7 Forecast: Fri 8 am 21.2 Fri 2 pm 22.5 Fri 8 pm 22.5 Sat 2 am 22.4 Sat 8 am 22.2 Sat 2 pm 21.7 Sat 8 pm 21.2 Sun 2 am 20.9 Sun 8 am 20.6 Sun 2 pm 20.3 Sun 8 pm 20.0