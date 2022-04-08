WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Albany NY

216 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO EARLY

SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE...Schoharie Creek At Gilboa Bridge.

* WHEN...From early this morning to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Moderate flood stage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.9 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 10:15 PM EDT Thursday was 14.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

early this morning to a crest of 19.7 feet this morning. It

will then fall below flood stage just after midnight Friday

night.

- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Schoharie Creek

Gilboa Bridge

Flood Stage: 17.0

Observed Stage at Thu 10 pm: 14.9

Forecast:

Fri 2 am 15.3

Fri 8 am 18.1

Fri 2 pm 18.8

Fri 8 pm 18.0

Sat 2 am 16.6

Sat 8 am 15.6

Sat 2 pm 15.0

Sat 8 pm 14.7

Sun 2 am 14.5

Sun 8 am 14.3

Sun 2 pm 14.1

Sun 8 pm 13.9

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather