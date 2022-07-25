NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 500 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 203 AM EDT MON JUL 25 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 500 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CLINTON ERIE ESSEX FRANKLIN GENESEE HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE NIAGARA ONEIDA ONONDAGA ONTARIO ORLEANS OSWEGO ST. LAWRENCE SENECA WAYNE WYOMING YATES ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CATTARAUGUS AND SOUTHERN ALLEGANY COUNTIES... At 206 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Allegany, or near Olean, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include... Olean, Wellsville, Allegany State Park, Alfred, Allegany, Cuba, St. Bonaventure, Whitesville, Weston Mills and Hinsdale. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 23 and 30. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather