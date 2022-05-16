NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 229 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 135 PM EDT MON MAY 16 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 229 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BRONX KINGS NASSAU NEW YORK ORANGE PUTNAM QUEENS RICHMOND ROCKLAND WESTCHESTER ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE AND NORTH CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES... At 133 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fishs Eddy, or 13 miles south of Walton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Walton, Colchester, Hamden, Hancock, Fishs Eddy, Harvard, Downsville, Corbett, East Branch and Peabrook. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather