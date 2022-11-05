NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

278 FPUS51 KOKX 051932

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

NYZ072-060300-

New York (Manhattan)-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ073-060300-

Bronx-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ176-060300-

Northern Queens-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ178-060300-

Southern Queens-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ075-060300-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ074-060300-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ177-060300-

Northern Nassau-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ179-060300-

Southern Nassau-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ078-060300-

Northwest Suffolk-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ080-060300-

Southwest Suffolk-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ079-060300-

Northeast Suffolk-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ081-060300-

Southeast Suffolk-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ071-060300-

Southern Westchester-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ070-060300-

Northern Westchester-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ069-060300-

Rockland-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ068-060300-

Putnam-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ067-060300-

Orange-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

