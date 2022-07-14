NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

412 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

NYZ072-142000-

New York (Manhattan)-

412 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

NYZ073-142000-

Bronx-

412 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

NYZ176-142000-

Northern Queens-

412 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

NYZ178-142000-

Southern Queens-

412 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ075-142000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

412 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

NYZ074-142000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

412 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

NYZ177-142000-

Northern Nassau-

412 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ179-142000-

Southern Nassau-

412 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

NYZ078-142000-

Northwest Suffolk-

412 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

NYZ080-142000-

Southwest Suffolk-

412 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ079-142000-

Northeast Suffolk-

412 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ081-142000-

Southeast Suffolk-

412 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ071-142000-

Southern Westchester-

412 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

NYZ070-142000-

Northern Westchester-

412 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ069-142000-

Rockland-

412 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

NYZ068-142000-

Putnam-

412 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ067-142000-

Orange-

412 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

