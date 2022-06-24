NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022

NYZ072-242000-

New York (Manhattan)-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ073-242000-

Bronx-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ176-242000-

Northern Queens-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ178-242000-

Southern Queens-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ075-242000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ074-242000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ177-242000-

Northern Nassau-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ179-242000-

Southern Nassau-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ078-242000-

Northwest Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ080-242000-

Southwest Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ079-242000-

Northeast Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ081-242000-

Southeast Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ071-242000-

Southern Westchester-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ070-242000-

Northern Westchester-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ069-242000-

Rockland-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ068-242000-

Putnam-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ067-242000-

Orange-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

