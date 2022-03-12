NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 11, 2022

352 FPUS51 KOKX 120858

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

357 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

NYZ072-122100-

New York (Manhattan)-

357 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then snow and sleet this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Breezy with highs in

the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows

in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ073-122100-

Bronx-

357 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then snow and sleet this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Windy with highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows

in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ176-122100-

Northern Queens-

357 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then snow and sleet this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Windy with highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows

in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ178-122100-

Southern Queens-

357 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then snow, rain and sleet this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Windy with

highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this

afternoon. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy and much cooler with

lows in the lower 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ075-122100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

357 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then snow and sleet this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Windy with highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows

in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ074-122100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

357 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then snow and sleet this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Windy with highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows

in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ177-122100-

Northern Nassau-

357 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then snow, sleet and rain this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Windy with

highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this

afternoon. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows

in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ179-122100-

Southern Nassau-

357 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then snow, sleet and rain this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Windy with

highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this

afternoon. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows

in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ078-122100-

Northwest Suffolk-

357 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then snow, rain and sleet this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Windy with

highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this

afternoon. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy and much cooler with

lows around 20. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ080-122100-

Southwest Suffolk-

357 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then snow, rain and sleet this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Windy with

highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this

afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, blustery with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ079-122100-

Northeast Suffolk-

357 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain, snow, sleet and freezing

rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch.

Very windy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to

around 30 this afternoon. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ081-122100-

Southeast Suffolk-

357 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain, snow, sleet and freezing

rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch.

Very windy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to

around 30 this afternoon. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ071-122100-

Southern Westchester-

357 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then snow and sleet this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Windy with highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows

around 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ070-122100-

Northern Westchester-

357 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and sleet this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Breezy with highs in

the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this

afternoon. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Blustery and much cooler with

lows around 18. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ069-122100-

Rockland-

357 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, sleet and snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Breezy with

highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s

this afternoon. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Blustery and much cooler with

lows around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ068-122100-

Putnam-

357 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, sleet and snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Breezy with

highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s

this afternoon. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Blustery and much colder with

lows around 17. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ067-122100-

Orange-

357 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and rain with sleet likely this morning, then snow

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.

Blustery with highs around 40. Temperature falling to around

19 this afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Blustery and much colder with

lows around 16. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as low as zero in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

