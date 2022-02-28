NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 27, 2022

367 FPUS51 KOKX 280812

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

NYZ072-282100-

New York (Manhattan)-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ073-282100-

Bronx-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ176-282100-

Northern Queens-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ178-282100-

Southern Queens-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ075-282100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ074-282100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ177-282100-

Northern Nassau-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ179-282100-

Southern Nassau-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ078-282100-

Northwest Suffolk-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ080-282100-

Southwest Suffolk-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ079-282100-

Northeast Suffolk-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 16 to 24. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ081-282100-

Southeast Suffolk-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 23. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ071-282100-

Southern Westchester-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ070-282100-

Northern Westchester-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ069-282100-

Rockland-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ068-282100-

Putnam-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ067-282100-

Orange-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

