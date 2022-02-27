NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022

314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

New York (Manhattan)-

314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Bronx-

314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Queens-

314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Queens-

314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of flurries in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Nassau-

314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Nassau-

314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest Suffolk-

314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest Suffolk-

314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast Suffolk-

314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows

around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast Suffolk-

314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 20.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Westchester-

314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Westchester-

314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 18.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Rockland-

314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 18.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Putnam-

314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Orange-

314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 14.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

