NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 19, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

434 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

New York (Manhattan)-

434 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Bronx-

434 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Queens-

434 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Queens-

434 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Breezy with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

434 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Breezy with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

434 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Nassau-

434 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Nassau-

434 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest Suffolk-

434 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Breezy with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with a chance of

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest Suffolk-

434 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Breezy with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast Suffolk-

434 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Breezy with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast Suffolk-

434 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Windy with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Westchester-

434 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Westchester-

434 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Rockland-

434 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Putnam-

434 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Orange-

434 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

