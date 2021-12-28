NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 27, 2021

064 FPUS51 KOKX 280900

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

359 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

NYZ072-282100-

New York (Manhattan)-

359 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ073-282100-

Bronx-

359 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ176-282100-

Northern Queens-

359 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ178-282100-

Southern Queens-

359 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ075-282100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

359 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ074-282100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

359 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ177-282100-

Northern Nassau-

359 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ179-282100-

Southern Nassau-

359 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ078-282100-

Northwest Suffolk-

359 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ080-282100-

Southwest Suffolk-

359 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ079-282100-

Northeast Suffolk-

359 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ081-282100-

Southeast Suffolk-

359 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ071-282100-

Southern Westchester-

359 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ070-282100-

Northern Westchester-

359 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain likely

with a chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ069-282100-

Rockland-

359 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ068-282100-

Putnam-

359 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of

sleet, rain, freezing rain and snow after midnight. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ067-282100-

Orange-

359 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of

sleet, rain and freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and sleet in the

morning. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

