Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

331 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

NYZ072-252100-

New York (Manhattan)-

331 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ073-252100-

Bronx-

331 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ176-252100-

Northern Queens-

331 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ178-252100-

Southern Queens-

331 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ075-252100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

331 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ074-252100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

331 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ177-252100-

Northern Nassau-

331 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ179-252100-

Southern Nassau-

331 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ078-252100-

Northwest Suffolk-

331 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ080-252100-

Southwest Suffolk-

331 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ079-252100-

Northeast Suffolk-

331 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ081-252100-

Southeast Suffolk-

331 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ071-252100-

Southern Westchester-

331 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ070-252100-

Northern Westchester-

331 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain with freezing rain likely this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ069-252100-

Rockland-

331 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ068-252100-

Putnam-

331 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain with freezing rain likely this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ067-252100-

Orange-

331 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

