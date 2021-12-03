NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 2, 2021

043 FPUS51 KOKX 030854

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

353 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

NYZ072-032100-

New York (Manhattan)-

353 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ073-032100-

Bronx-

353 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ176-032100-

Northern Queens-

353 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ178-032100-

Southern Queens-

353 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ075-032100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

353 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ074-032100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

353 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ177-032100-

Northern Nassau-

353 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ179-032100-

Southern Nassau-

353 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ078-032100-

Northwest Suffolk-

353 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ080-032100-

Southwest Suffolk-

353 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ079-032100-

Northeast Suffolk-

353 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

NYZ081-032100-

Southeast Suffolk-

353 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

NYZ071-032100-

Southern Westchester-

353 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ070-032100-

Northern Westchester-

353 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ069-032100-

Rockland-

353 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ068-032100-

Putnam-

353 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ067-032100-

Orange-

353 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

