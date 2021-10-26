NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021

258 FPUS51 KOKX 260733

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

NYZ072-262000-

New York (Manhattan)-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ073-262000-

Bronx-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ176-262000-

Northern Queens-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ178-262000-

Southern Queens-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Breezy with highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ075-262000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ074-262000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ177-262000-

Northern Nassau-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ179-262000-

Southern Nassau-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Windy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ078-262000-

Northwest Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Windy with highs around 60. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ080-262000-

Southwest Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Windy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ079-262000-

Northeast Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this morning. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Very windy with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to north 30 to 40 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Very windy with highs around 60. North winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to

30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ081-262000-

Southeast Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Very windy with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 60 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Very windy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Very windy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ071-262000-

Southern Westchester-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ070-262000-

Northern Westchester-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this morning. Rain may be heavy at times this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ069-262000-

Rockland-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ068-262000-

Putnam-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this morning. Rain may be heavy at times this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ067-262000-

Orange-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather