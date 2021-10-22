NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

333 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

New York (Manhattan)-

334 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Bronx-

334 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Queens-

334 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Queens-

334 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

334 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

334 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Nassau-

334 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Nassau-

334 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Westchester-

334 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Westchester-

334 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Rockland-

334 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Putnam-

334 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Orange-

334 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

