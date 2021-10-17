NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

NYZ072-180800-

New York (Manhattan)-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming clear. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ073-180800-

Bronx-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ176-180800-

Northern Queens-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows around

50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ178-180800-

Southern Queens-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming clear. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ075-180800-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming clear. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ074-180800-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming clear. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ177-180800-

Northern Nassau-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows around

50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ179-180800-

Southern Nassau-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ078-180800-

Northwest Suffolk-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ080-180800-

Southwest Suffolk-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows around

50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ079-180800-

Northeast Suffolk-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows around

50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ081-180800-

Southeast Suffolk-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows around

50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ071-180800-

Southern Westchester-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ070-180800-

Northern Westchester-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ069-180800-

Rockland-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ068-180800-

Putnam-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ067-180800-

Orange-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

