NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

_____

468 FPUS51 KOKX 161806

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

NYZ072-162015-

New York (Manhattan)-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ073-162015-

Bronx-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ176-162015-

Northern Queens-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ178-162015-

Southern Queens-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ075-162015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Breezy and less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ074-162015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ177-162015-

Northern Nassau-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ179-162015-

Southern Nassau-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ078-162015-

Northwest Suffolk-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ080-162015-

Southwest Suffolk-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the evening. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ079-162015-

Northeast Suffolk-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ081-162015-

Southeast Suffolk-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ071-162015-

Southern Westchester-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ070-162015-

Northern Westchester-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ069-162015-

Rockland-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Near steady temperature in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ068-162015-

Putnam-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ067-162015-

Orange-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather