NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 9, 2021

246 FPUS51 KOKX 100726

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

NYZ072-102000-

New York (Manhattan)-

325 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ073-102000-

Bronx-

325 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ176-102000-

Northern Queens-

325 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ178-102000-

Southern Queens-

325 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ075-102000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

325 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up

to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ074-102000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

325 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values up to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ177-102000-

Northern Nassau-

325 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up

to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ179-102000-

Southern Nassau-

325 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ078-102000-

Northwest Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ080-102000-

Southwest Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ079-102000-

Northeast Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ081-102000-

Southeast Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ071-102000-

Southern Westchester-

325 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ070-102000-

Northern Westchester-

325 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values up to 101 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 101 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values up to 100 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ069-102000-

Rockland-

325 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 102 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ068-102000-

Putnam-

325 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 101 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 101 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ067-102000-

Orange-

325 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 101 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 102 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values up to 100 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

