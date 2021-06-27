NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 26, 2021

390 FPUS51 KOKX 270745

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

344 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

NYZ072-272000-

New York (Manhattan)-

344 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 104 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up

to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ073-272000-

Bronx-

344 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 103 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up

to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ176-272000-

Northern Queens-

344 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 102 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ178-272000-

Southern Queens-

344 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 100 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ075-272000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

344 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 102 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ074-272000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

344 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up

to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ177-272000-

Northern Nassau-

344 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 101 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ179-272000-

Southern Nassau-

344 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

101 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ078-272000-

Northwest Suffolk-

344 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 100 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ080-272000-

Southwest Suffolk-

344 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index

values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ079-272000-

Northeast Suffolk-

344 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

NYZ081-272000-

Southeast Suffolk-

344 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

NYZ071-272000-

Southern Westchester-

344 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 103 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ070-272000-

Northern Westchester-

344 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ069-272000-

Rockland-

344 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ068-272000-

Putnam-

344 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

104 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ067-272000-

Orange-

344 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

103 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

