NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 13, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

357 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

New York (Manhattan)-

357 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bronx-

357 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Queens-

357 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Queens-

357 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

357 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

357 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Nassau-

357 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Nassau-

357 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest Suffolk-

357 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest Suffolk-

357 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast Suffolk-

357 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast Suffolk-

357 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Westchester-

357 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Westchester-

357 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Rockland-

357 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Putnam-

357 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Orange-

357 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

