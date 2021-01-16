NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021 _____ 735 FPUS51 KOKX 161033 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 533 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021 NYZ072-162115- New York (Manhattan)- 533 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Rain early. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ073-162115- Bronx- 533 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Rain, mainly early. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ176-162115- Northern Queens- 533 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Rain early. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ178-162115- Southern Queens- 533 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Rain early. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this morning, then becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ075-162115- Kings (Brooklyn)- 533 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Rain early. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this morning, then becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ074-162115- Richmond (Staten Island)- 533 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Rain early. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this morning, then becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ177-162115- Northern Nassau- 533 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Rain, mainly early. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ179-162115- Southern Nassau- 533 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Rain, mainly early. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ078-162115- Northwestern Suffolk- 533 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms early, then rain this morning. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times early. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ080-162115- Southwestern Suffolk- 533 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms early, then rain this morning. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times early. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries and sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ079-162115- Northeastern Suffolk- 533 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms early, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times early. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ081-162115- Southeastern Suffolk- 533 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms early, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times early. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries and sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ071-162115- Southern Westchester- 533 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Rain, mainly early. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ070-162115- Northern Westchester- 533 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Rain, mainly early. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ069-162115- Rockland- 533 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Rain, mainly early. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ068-162115- Putnam- 533 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Rain, mainly early. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph this morning, then becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ067-162115- Orange- 533 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021 .TODAY...Rain early, then a chance of rain and snow this morning. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather