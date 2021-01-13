NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

_____

780 FPUS51 KOKX 131114

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

614 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

NYZ072-132215-

New York (Manhattan)-

614 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ073-132215-

Bronx-

614 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ176-132215-

Northern Queens-

614 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ178-132215-

Southern Queens-

614 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ075-132215-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

614 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ074-132215-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

614 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ177-132215-

Northern Nassau-

614 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ179-132215-

Southern Nassau-

614 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ078-132215-

Northwestern Suffolk-

614 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ080-132215-

Southwestern Suffolk-

614 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ079-132215-

Northeastern Suffolk-

614 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ081-132215-

Southeastern Suffolk-

614 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ071-132215-

Southern Westchester-

614 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ070-132215-

Northern Westchester-

614 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ069-132215-

Rockland-

614 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ068-132215-

Putnam-

614 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ067-132215-

Orange-

614 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather