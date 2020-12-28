NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 27, 2020

_____

780 FPUS51 KOKX 280947

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

447 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

NYZ072-282115-

New York (Manhattan)-

447 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ073-282115-

Bronx-

447 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ176-282115-

Northern Queens-

447 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ178-282115-

Southern Queens-

447 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ075-282115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

447 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ074-282115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

447 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ177-282115-

Northern Nassau-

447 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ179-282115-

Southern Nassau-

447 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ078-282115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

447 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ080-282115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

447 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ079-282115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

447 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows 14 to 22.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ081-282115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

447 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows 12 to 22.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ071-282115-

Southern Westchester-

447 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ070-282115-

Northern Westchester-

447 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries this morning,

then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ069-282115-

Rockland-

447 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ068-282115-

Putnam-

447 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers with a slight

chance of rain showers this morning, then mostly cloudy this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ067-282115-

Orange-

447 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

