New York (Manhattan)-

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Bronx-

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler. Near steady temperature around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Queens-

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler. Near steady temperature around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Queens-

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler. Near steady temperature around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Nassau-

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Nassau-

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwestern Suffolk-

.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwestern Suffolk-

.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeastern Suffolk-

.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

and rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Breezy with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeastern Suffolk-

.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Windy with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Westchester-

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Westchester-

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Rockland-

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Putnam-

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog

with patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Light snow accumulation possible. Cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Orange-

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Areas of fog with patchy freezing

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

