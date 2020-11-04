NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 3, 2020

131 FPUS51 KOKX 040813

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

313 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

NYZ072-042115-

New York (Manhattan)-

313 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ073-042115-

Bronx-

313 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ176-042115-

Northern Queens-

313 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ178-042115-

Southern Queens-

313 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ075-042115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

313 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ074-042115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

313 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ179-042115-

Southern Nassau-

313 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ177-042115-

Northern Nassau-

313 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ080-042115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

313 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ078-042115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

313 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ081-042115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

313 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ079-042115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

313 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ071-042115-

Southern Westchester-

313 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ070-042115-

Northern Westchester-

313 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ069-042115-

Rockland-

313 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ068-042115-

Putnam-

313 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ067-042115-

Orange-

313 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

