NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 9, 2020

176 FPUS51 KOKX 100737

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

337 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020

NYZ072-102200-

New York (Manhattan)-

337 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ073-102200-

Bronx-

337 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ176-102200-

Northern Queens-

337 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ178-102200-

Southern Queens-

337 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ075-102200-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

337 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ074-102200-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

337 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ179-102200-

Southern Nassau-

337 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ177-102200-

Northern Nassau-

337 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ080-102200-

Southwestern Suffolk-

337 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ078-102200-

Northwestern Suffolk-

337 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ081-102200-

Southeastern Suffolk-

337 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows around 60. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ079-102200-

Northeastern Suffolk-

337 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ071-102200-

Southern Westchester-

337 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ070-102200-

Northern Westchester-

337 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ069-102200-

Rockland-

337 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ068-102200-

Putnam-

337 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ067-102200-

Orange-

337 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

