NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

211 FPUS51 KOKX 300942

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

542 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

NYZ072-302015-

New York (Manhattan)-

542 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ073-302015-

Bronx-

542 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ176-302015-

Northern Queens-

542 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ178-302015-

Southern Queens-

542 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ075-302015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

542 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ074-302015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

542 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ179-302015-

Southern Nassau-

542 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ177-302015-

Northern Nassau-

542 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ080-302015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

542 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ078-302015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

542 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ081-302015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

542 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ079-302015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

542 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Very windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ071-302015-

Southern Westchester-

542 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ070-302015-

Northern Westchester-

542 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ069-302015-

Rockland-

542 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ068-302015-

Putnam-

542 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ067-302015-

Orange-

542 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

