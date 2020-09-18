NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

423 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

New York (Manhattan)-

423 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Bronx-

423 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Queens-

423 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Queens-

423 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

423 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

423 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Nassau-

423 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Nassau-

423 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwestern Suffolk-

423 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwestern Suffolk-

423 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeastern Suffolk-

423 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeastern Suffolk-

423 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Westchester-

423 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Westchester-

423 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Rockland-

423 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Putnam-

423 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Orange-

423 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

