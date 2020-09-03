NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 2, 2020

_____

841 FPUS51 KOKX 030717

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

317 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

NYZ072-032030-

New York (Manhattan)-

317 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ073-032030-

Bronx-

317 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ176-032030-

Northern Queens-

317 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ178-032030-

Southern Queens-

317 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ075-032030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

317 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ074-032030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

317 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ179-032030-

Southern Nassau-

317 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ177-032030-

Northern Nassau-

317 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ080-032030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

317 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ078-032030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

317 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ081-032030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

317 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Patchy dense fog.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ079-032030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

317 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Patchy dense fog.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ071-032030-

Southern Westchester-

317 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ070-032030-

Northern Westchester-

317 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ069-032030-

Rockland-

317 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ068-032030-

Putnam-

317 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ067-032030-

Orange-

317 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

