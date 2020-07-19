NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020
_____
064 FPUS51 KOKX 190754
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
354 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
NYZ072-192200-
New York (Manhattan)-
354 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index
values up to 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ073-192200-
Bronx-
354 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat
index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index
values up to 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ176-192200-
Northern Queens-
354 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat
index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index
values up to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ178-192200-
Southern Queens-
354 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Heat index values in the upper
90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat
index values up to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ075-192200-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
354 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat
index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index
values up to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ074-192200-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
354 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat
index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index
values up to 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ179-192200-
Southern Nassau-
354 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ177-192200-
Northern Nassau-
354 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index
values up to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ080-192200-
Southwestern Suffolk-
354 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Heat index values up to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ078-192200-
Northwestern Suffolk-
354 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values in
the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat
index values up to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ081-192200-
Southeastern Suffolk-
354 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ079-192200-
Northeastern Suffolk-
354 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the
upper 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to
100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ071-192200-
Southern Westchester-
354 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Heat index values up to 100.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ070-192200-
Northern Westchester-
354 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ069-192200-
Rockland-
354 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ068-192200-
Putnam-
354 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper
90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ067-192200-
Orange-
354 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper
90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather