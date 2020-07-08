NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

NYZ072-082015-

New York (Manhattan)-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ073-082015-

Bronx-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ176-082015-

Northern Queens-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ178-082015-

Southern Queens-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ075-082015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ074-082015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ179-082015-

Southern Nassau-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ177-082015-

Northern Nassau-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ080-082015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ078-082015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ081-082015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ079-082015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ071-082015-

Southern Westchester-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ070-082015-

Northern Westchester-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ069-082015-

Rockland-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ068-082015-

Putnam-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ067-082015-

Orange-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

