NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020

_____

595 FPUS51 KOKX 300728

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

NYZ072-302015-

New York (Manhattan)-

328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ073-302015-

Bronx-

328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ176-302015-

Northern Queens-

328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ178-302015-

Southern Queens-

328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ075-302015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ074-302015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ179-302015-

Southern Nassau-

328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ177-302015-

Northern Nassau-

328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ080-302015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ078-302015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ081-302015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ079-302015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ071-302015-

Southern Westchester-

328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ070-302015-

Northern Westchester-

328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ069-302015-

Rockland-

328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ068-302015-

Putnam-

328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ067-302015-

Orange-

328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

