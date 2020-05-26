NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020
_____
158 FPUS51 KOKX 260734
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
334 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020
NYZ072-262030-
New York (Manhattan)-
334 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ073-262030-
Bronx-
334 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ176-262030-
Northern Queens-
334 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or
less at times. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ178-262030-
Southern Queens-
334 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or
less at times. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ075-262030-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
334 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or
less at times. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ074-262030-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
334 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ179-262030-
Southern Nassau-
334 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or
less at times. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ177-262030-
Northern Nassau-
334 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or
less at times. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ080-262030-
Southwestern Suffolk-
334 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or
less at times. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ078-262030-
Northwestern Suffolk-
334 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or
less at times. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ081-262030-
Southeastern Suffolk-
334 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or
less at times. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ079-262030-
Northeastern Suffolk-
334 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or
less at times. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ071-262030-
Southern Westchester-
334 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or
less at times. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ070-262030-
Northern Westchester-
334 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or
less at times. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ069-262030-
Rockland-
334 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ068-262030-
Putnam-
334 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility
one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs around 80.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ067-262030-
Orange-
334 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather