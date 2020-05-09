NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020

_____

911 FPUS51 KOKX 090616

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

NYZ072-090930-

New York (Manhattan)-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ073-090930-

Bronx-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy, cold

with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ176-090930-

Northern Queens-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy with lows

around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ178-090930-

Southern Queens-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Breezy, cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy with

lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ075-090930-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Breezy, cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy with lows

around 40. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ074-090930-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy, cold

with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ179-090930-

Southern Nassau-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Breezy,

cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy with lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ177-090930-

Northern Nassau-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Breezy,

cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy, cold

with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ080-090930-

Southwestern Suffolk-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy, cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy, cold

with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ078-090930-

Northwestern Suffolk-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy, cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy, cold

with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ081-090930-

Southeastern Suffolk-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy,

cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ079-090930-

Northeastern Suffolk-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy,

cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ071-090930-

Southern Westchester-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy, cold

with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ070-090930-

Northern Westchester-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy,

cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ069-090930-

Rockland-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy,

cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ068-090930-

Putnam-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ067-090930-

Orange-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather