NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020
_____
590 FPUS51 KOKX 270723
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
NYZ072-272015-
New York (Manhattan)-
323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of light rain in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ073-272015-
Bronx-
323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ176-272015-
Northern Queens-
323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ178-272015-
Southern Queens-
323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ075-272015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ074-272015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ179-272015-
Southern Nassau-
323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ177-272015-
Northern Nassau-
323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ080-272015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ078-272015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ081-272015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ079-272015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ071-272015-
Southern Westchester-
323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ070-272015-
Northern Westchester-
323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ069-272015-
Rockland-
323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ068-272015-
Putnam-
323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ067-272015-
Orange-
323 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of light rain in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather