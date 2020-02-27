NY New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

NYZ072-272115-

New York (Manhattan)-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Breezy

with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

NYZ073-272115-

Bronx-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Breezy

with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ176-272115-

Northern Queens-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Windy

with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ178-272115-

Southern Queens-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Windy

with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ075-272115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Windy

with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ074-272115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Windy

with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

NYZ177-272115-

Northern Nassau-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Breezy

with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ179-272115-

Southern Nassau-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Windy

with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ078-272115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Breezy

with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ080-272115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Windy

with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ079-272115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely this morning. Breezy with

highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ081-272115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely this morning. Windy with

highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ071-272115-

Southern Westchester-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Breezy

with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ070-272115-

Northern Westchester-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ069-272115-

Rockland-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ068-272115-

Putnam-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 19. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ067-272115-

Orange-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning.

Breezy with highs around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

