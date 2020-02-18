NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 17, 2020

_____

822 FPUS51 KOKX 180835

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

335 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

NYZ072-182115-

New York (Manhattan)-

335 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ073-182115-

Bronx-

335 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ176-182115-

Northern Queens-

335 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ178-182115-

Southern Queens-

335 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ075-182115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

335 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ074-182115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

335 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ177-182115-

Northern Nassau-

335 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ179-182115-

Southern Nassau-

335 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ078-182115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

335 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ080-182115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

335 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ079-182115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

335 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 19.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ081-182115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

335 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows 16 to 22.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ071-182115-

Southern Westchester-

335 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ070-182115-

Northern Westchester-

335 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 18.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ069-182115-

Rockland-

335 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 19.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ068-182115-

Putnam-

335 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ067-182115-

Orange-

335 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely with possible snow and freezing rain this

morning, then rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather