National Weather Service New York NY
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
NYZ072-042115-
New York (Manhattan)-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
sleet in the evening, then rain with sleet likely after midnight.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ073-042115-
Bronx-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
sleet in the evening, then rain with sleet likely after midnight.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ176-042115-
Northern Queens-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
sleet in the evening, then rain with sleet likely after midnight.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ178-042115-
Southern Queens-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
sleet in the evening, then rain with sleet likely after midnight.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ075-042115-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and sleet in
the evening, then rain with sleet likely after midnight. Little
or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ074-042115-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and sleet in
the evening, then rain with sleet likely after midnight. Little
or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ177-042115-
Northern Nassau-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.
Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
sleet in the evening, then rain with a chance of sleet after
midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ179-042115-
Southern Nassau-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
sleet in the evening, then rain with sleet likely after midnight.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ078-042115-
Northwestern Suffolk-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.
Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of
sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ080-042115-
Southwestern Suffolk-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
sleet in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of sleet
after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ079-042115-
Northeastern Suffolk-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and sleet likely after
midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ081-042115-
Southeastern Suffolk-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs
around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of
sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east
15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Breezy with
highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ071-042115-
Southern Westchester-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
sleet in the evening, then rain, sleet and freezing rain after
midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows around 30.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ070-042115-
Northern Westchester-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain,
freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet
with a chance of rain after midnight. Light sleet accumulation.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ069-042115-
Rockland-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain,
freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then sleet, freezing rain
with a chance of rain after midnight. Light sleet accumulation.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ068-042115-
Putnam-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.
Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing
rain and sleet in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet after
midnight. Light sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Rain. Little
or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ067-042115-
Orange-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing
rain and sleet in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet after
midnight. Light sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sleet in the morning. Freezing rain and rain. Little
or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs around 40. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow, mainly in the morning.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
