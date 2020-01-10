NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020
_____
947 FPUS51 KOKX 100831
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
331 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
NYZ072-102115-
New York (Manhattan)-
331 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ073-102115-
Bronx-
331 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ176-102115-
Northern Queens-
331 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ178-102115-
Southern Queens-
331 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog.
Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ075-102115-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
331 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ074-102115-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
331 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of
fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ177-102115-
Northern Nassau-
331 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ179-102115-
Southern Nassau-
331 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog.
Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ078-102115-
Northwestern Suffolk-
331 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then
patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog.
Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ080-102115-
Southwestern Suffolk-
331 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then
patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of
fog. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ079-102115-
Northeastern Suffolk-
331 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then
patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of
fog. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ081-102115-
Southeastern Suffolk-
331 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then
patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of
fog. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Windy with highs around 60. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy
with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in
the afternoon.
$$
NYZ071-102115-
Southern Westchester-
331 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 50.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ070-102115-
Northern Westchester-
331 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ069-102115-
Rockland-
331 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ068-102115-
Putnam-
331 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog
in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ067-102115-
Orange-
331 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog
in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather