Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
New York (Manhattan)-
338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ073-312115-
Bronx-
338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ176-312115-
Northern Queens-
338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ178-312115-
Southern Queens-
338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy
with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ075-312115-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows
around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ074-312115-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ177-312115-
Northern Nassau-
338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ179-312115-
Southern Nassau-
338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ078-312115-
Northwestern Suffolk-
338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ080-312115-
Southwestern Suffolk-
338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ079-312115-
Northeastern Suffolk-
338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ081-312115-
Southeastern Suffolk-
338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ071-312115-
Southern Westchester-
338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ070-312115-
Northern Westchester-
338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ069-312115-
Rockland-
338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ068-312115-
Putnam-
338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to
around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ067-312115-
Orange-
338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
