NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
324 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
NYZ072-292115-
New York (Manhattan)-
324 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain and drizzle likely in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ073-292115-
Bronx-
324 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain and drizzle likely in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ176-292115-
Northern Queens-
324 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle. Near steady temperature
around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain and drizzle likely in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ178-292115-
Southern Queens-
324 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain and drizzle likely in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ075-292115-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
324 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain and drizzle likely in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ074-292115-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
324 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and drizzle, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ177-292115-
Northern Nassau-
324 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle. Near steady temperature
around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain and drizzle likely in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ179-292115-
Southern Nassau-
324 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain and drizzle likely in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ078-292115-
Northwestern Suffolk-
324 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light rain this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature around 40. East
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain and drizzle likely in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ080-292115-
Southwestern Suffolk-
324 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle. Breezy with lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain and drizzle likely in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ079-292115-
Northeastern Suffolk-
324 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature around 40. East
winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle. Windy. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain and drizzle likely in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ081-292115-
Southeastern Suffolk-
324 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle. Breezy. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain and drizzle likely in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ071-292115-
Southern Westchester-
324 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle. Near steady temperature
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain and drizzle likely in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ070-292115-
Northern Westchester-
324 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain and drizzle likely in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ069-292115-
Rockland-
324 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain and drizzle likely in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ068-292115-
Putnam-
324 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ067-292115-
Orange-
324 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
