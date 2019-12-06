NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 5, 2019
_____
407 FPUS51 KOKX 060826
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
326 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
NYZ072-062115-
New York (Manhattan)-
326 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ073-062115-
Bronx-
326 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ176-062115-
Northern Queens-
326 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ178-062115-
Southern Queens-
326 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ075-062115-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
326 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ074-062115-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
326 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to around 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ177-062115-
Northern Nassau-
326 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ179-062115-
Southern Nassau-
326 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ078-062115-
Northwestern Suffolk-
326 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ080-062115-
Southwestern Suffolk-
326 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ079-062115-
Northeastern Suffolk-
326 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows around 30. West
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ081-062115-
Southeastern Suffolk-
326 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows around 30. West
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ071-062115-
Southern Westchester-
326 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ070-062115-
Northern Westchester-
326 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ069-062115-
Rockland-
326 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ068-062115-
Putnam-
326 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Cooler with
lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ067-062115-
Orange-
326 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and
freezing rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
_____
