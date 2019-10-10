NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2019

_____

955 FPUS51 KOKX 100733

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

333 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

NYZ072-102030-

New York (Manhattan)-

333 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ073-102030-

Bronx-

333 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ176-102030-

Northern Queens-

333 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy

with lows around 50. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ178-102030-

Southern Queens-

333 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy

with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ075-102030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

333 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy

with lows around 50. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ074-102030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

333 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy

with lows around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ177-102030-

Northern Nassau-

333 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ179-102030-

Southern Nassau-

333 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ078-102030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

333 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Windy with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts around 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ080-102030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

333 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ079-102030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

333 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Very windy with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Very windy with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Windy.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ081-102030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

333 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Very windy with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Very windy with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Very windy with highs around 60. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Windy.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ071-102030-

Southern Westchester-

333 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ070-102030-

Northern Westchester-

333 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ069-102030-

Rockland-

333 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ068-102030-

Putnam-

333 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ067-102030-

Orange-

333 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather