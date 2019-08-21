NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 20, 2019

National Weather Service New York NY

414 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

New York (Manhattan)-

414 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Bronx-

414 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern Queens-

414 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70.

West winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southern Queens-

414 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25

mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds in the evening.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

414 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds in the evening.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

414 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds in the evening.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Nassau-

414 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Nassau-

414 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25

mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwestern Suffolk-

414 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60

percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwestern Suffolk-

414 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeastern Suffolk-

414 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeastern Suffolk-

414 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Westchester-

414 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Westchester-

414 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Rockland-

414 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Putnam-

414 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Orange-

414 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

