NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
NYZ072-090930-
New York (Manhattan)-
318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the
lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ073-090930-
Bronx-
318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ176-090930-
Northern Queens-
318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the
lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ178-090930-
Southern Queens-
318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ075-090930-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the
lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ074-090930-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the
lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ177-090930-
Northern Nassau-
318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ179-090930-
Southern Nassau-
318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ078-090930-
Northwestern Suffolk-
318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ080-090930-
Southwestern Suffolk-
318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ079-090930-
Northeastern Suffolk-
318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ081-090930-
Southeastern Suffolk-
318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ071-090930-
Southern Westchester-
318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ070-090930-
Northern Westchester-
318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ069-090930-
Rockland-
318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ068-090930-
Putnam-
318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ067-090930-
Orange-
318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows around
60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
