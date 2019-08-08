NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NYZ072-090930-

New York (Manhattan)-

318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ073-090930-

Bronx-

318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ176-090930-

Northern Queens-

318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ178-090930-

Southern Queens-

318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ075-090930-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ074-090930-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ177-090930-

Northern Nassau-

318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ179-090930-

Southern Nassau-

318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ078-090930-

Northwestern Suffolk-

318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ080-090930-

Southwestern Suffolk-

318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ079-090930-

Northeastern Suffolk-

318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ081-090930-

Southeastern Suffolk-

318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ071-090930-

Southern Westchester-

318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ070-090930-

Northern Westchester-

318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ069-090930-

Rockland-

318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ068-090930-

Putnam-

318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ067-090930-

Orange-

318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows around

60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

