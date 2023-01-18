NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 19, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 332 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather